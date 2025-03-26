Retired Bills' starter shares relatable response to Stefon Diggs news
Former Buffalo Bills' starting offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano had a highly relatable reaction when the news broke on social media.
Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played four seasons for Buffalo before being traded away to the Houston Texans in 2024, reportedly signed a three-year contract with the AFC East rival New England Patriots. While the Bills were never realistically in play for their former WR1 due to a multitude of factors, it's likely to create a weird feeling amongst Bills Mafia seeing Diggs line up for the Patriots of all teams.
If Feliciano's response to the move provides an indication, Bills' fans are likely to frown about the diva receiver's return to the division.
"Diggs EWWWW," said Feliciano in an X post.
There's an argument to be made that Patriots' fans should be similarly appalled by the fact their team gave a $69 million contract to a 31-year-old coming off an ACL tear.
While it's impossible to criticize Diggs for following the money, it will be especially strange to watch him embrace the New England fan base after past hostilities - a sentiment that Feliciano seemingly shares.
Diggs earned admiration from Bills Mafia for his interactions with Patriots fans one day after Christmas in 2021. Catching a a 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on a 3rd-and-11, Diggs celebrated by gesturing toward multiple New England supporters sitting in the back of the end zone and apparently instructed them to "shut the bleep up."
RELATED: Famous Buffalo rapper chooses Bills QB Josh Allen over Stefon Diggs
Tensions between the two division rivals were especially high at the time as the first-place Bills lost to New England on Monday Night Football three weeks earlier. In what was proven to be a fluke, the Patriots posted a 14-10 win despite attempting only three passes all game in absurdly-windy conditions.
As for Feliciano, he started all 16 games in 2019 one season prior to Diggs arrival. He subsequently made 18 appearances, including 15 starts, as Diggs's teammate in 2020 and 2021. Following stints with the New York Giants (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), Feliciano retired from the NFL in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —