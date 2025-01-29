The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paul Skenes clears up viral ‘stoic’ reaction with Livvy Dunne to ROTY win

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is known to keep his composure during big moments.

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles as he walks off the field after the second inning at Yankee Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles as he walks off the field after the second inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes is enjoying New York City, and pulling out all the stops while in town — and clearing the air in the process.

Livvy Dunne Paul Skenes 2024
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last night, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher made an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The TV spot came after Skenes accepted his Jackie Robinson Award for 2024 Rookie of the Year in the National League at the Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards Dinner in New York City. After being named Rookie of the Year back in November 2024, Skenes went viral for appearing stoic during the announcement, while his girlfriend — LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne — looked cheerful and ecstatic. 

During the “Late Night” appearance, Skenes cleared the air about his reaction.

“Are you a guy who keeps pretty stoic at big moments?” asked Meyer, who was holding up a screencap of a meme inspired by the viral reaction.

“I think people mistook the facial expressions and all that for indifference,” Skenes said. “I would say it was composure, for sure.”

Meyer recalled some other viral moments during their conversation, including moments in which Skenes and Dunne tried to emulate each other. He showed one clip of Dunne dressed as Skenes at last year's Fanatics Fest, and another clip of Skenes putting his gymnastics skills to the test.

“Do you feel like you have gymnast skills?” asked Meyer.

“No,” answered Skenes, without missing a beat.

But thankfully, Skenes was able to laugh about the matters this time around.

Livvy Dunne Paul Skenes 2024
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
