Paul Skenes clears up viral ‘stoic’ reaction with Livvy Dunne to ROTY win
Paul Skenes is enjoying New York City, and pulling out all the stops while in town — and clearing the air in the process.
Last night, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher made an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The TV spot came after Skenes accepted his Jackie Robinson Award for 2024 Rookie of the Year in the National League at the Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards Dinner in New York City. After being named Rookie of the Year back in November 2024, Skenes went viral for appearing stoic during the announcement, while his girlfriend — LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne — looked cheerful and ecstatic.
During the “Late Night” appearance, Skenes cleared the air about his reaction.
“Are you a guy who keeps pretty stoic at big moments?” asked Meyer, who was holding up a screencap of a meme inspired by the viral reaction.
“I think people mistook the facial expressions and all that for indifference,” Skenes said. “I would say it was composure, for sure.”
Meyer recalled some other viral moments during their conversation, including moments in which Skenes and Dunne tried to emulate each other. He showed one clip of Dunne dressed as Skenes at last year's Fanatics Fest, and another clip of Skenes putting his gymnastics skills to the test.
“Do you feel like you have gymnast skills?” asked Meyer.
“No,” answered Skenes, without missing a beat.
But thankfully, Skenes was able to laugh about the matters this time around.
