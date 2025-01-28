The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne makes nerdy glasses look elegant on Paul Skenes NYC adventure

The viral LSU gymnast shows off a different look with her stunning fit while in The Big Apple.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnastics / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne brought her best looks with her on her latest trip to New York City.

The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast hit The Big Apple with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who was there to finally receive the actual National League Rookie of the Year award. While at the BBWAA banquet, Dunne’s stunning low-cut blue dress upstaged Skenes’ big moment. She’d also later show off the backless part of it, which was equally as jaw-dropping.

While out and about enjoying the city with Skenes — who always seemed to be lurking — and Dunne’s family, Livvy rocked a coat, boots and glasses look for yet another stunner.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy and Kat Dunne
Livvy and Kat Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Snapcha
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne looks like a completely different person, and not in a bad way, with the glasses on. Here’s a look at here without them for comparison.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It’s proof Dunne can rock any look and still look amazing.

Dunne will be back competing for the defending national champion Lady Tigers on Friday at home vs. Missouri following last week’s stunning loss at Arkansas. Overall, Dunne is having a fantastic final season with her epic double backflip move and her crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida.

Dunne is clearly winning both on and off the mat.

