Paul Skenes has funny bored look posing for Livvy Dunne's birthday balloon explosion
Livvy Dunne turned 23 on Wednesday, October 1, and her boyfriend Paul Skenes went all out with his birthday decorations for her.
Dunne and Skenes have been together since he pitched for the LSU Tigers in 2023 and she was a gymnast at the school. They’ve been inseparable since.
Skenes got her an elite birthday gift when she turned 22.
The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Skenes and the influencer Dunne bought a place in New York City recently as seen in her baller bathroom in a selfie, and he took her out for an early birthday celebration in the city the night before where she crushed him in her sparkly gold dress.
Skenes’ birthday wish post may have been lacking for words, though:
His decorations for her, however, definitely were not lacking in effort.
He even got cotton candy — her favorite — inside the balloons.
The grand finale of his surprise, though, was him standing there with a massive balloon cake with a silly look on his face like it was no big deal.
Dunne can be heard saying, “Good work!” on her Instagram Stories.
She then posed next to the balloons.
What will the night hold for Dunne if that was the appetizer?
Happy Birthday to Livvy Dunne.
