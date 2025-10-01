The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paul Skenes has funny bored look posing for Livvy Dunne's birthday balloon explosion

The Pirates All-star pitcher went all out for his girlfriend’s 23rd birthday decorations.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne turned 23 on Wednesday, October 1, and her boyfriend Paul Skenes went all out with his birthday decorations for her.

Dunne and Skenes have been together since he pitched for the LSU Tigers in 2023 and she was a gymnast at the school. They’ve been inseparable since.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Skenes got her an elite birthday gift when she turned 22.

The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Skenes and the influencer Dunne bought a place in New York City recently as seen in her baller bathroom in a selfie, and he took her out for an early birthday celebration in the city the night before where she crushed him in her sparkly gold dress.

Skenes’ birthday wish post may have been lacking for words, though:

His decorations for her, however, definitely were not lacking in effort.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

He even got cotton candy — her favorite — inside the balloons.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The grand finale of his surprise, though, was him standing there with a massive balloon cake with a silly look on his face like it was no big deal.

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne can be heard saying, “Good work!” on her Instagram Stories.

She then posed next to the balloons.

Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

What will the night hold for Dunne if that was the appetizer?

Happy Birthday to Livvy Dunne.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

