Livvy Dunne shares coy 4-word post with martini cake for 23rd birthday
Livvy Dunne turned 23 on Wednesday, October 1. What a past year at 22 she had, too.
She finished her five-year career as an LSU gymnast and rocked an “officially retired” dress.
She gave the “Riders Up” announcement at the Kentucky Oaks horse races in a competing pink dress with sister Julz Dunne.
She posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and crushed big events like the MTV Video Music Awards and New York Fashion Week where she wowed in a princess gown.
She also got an apartment in New York with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes where she just showed off their baller bathroom.
She also traveled all over with Skenes to watch him play while getting sunburned in Miami, and went viral being sweaty in Pittsburgh, all while crushing fits like her Daisy Dukes and custom Skenes boots.
There’s a lot more, but those are just a few of the highlights for Dunne’s Year 22 around the sun. Now 23, she wrote, “a tini bit older 🍸🎂” with the martini glass cake and head-turning gold dress.
What will Year 23 bring for Dunne? No doubt it will be full of epic moments and fits.
Happy Birthday to Livvy Dunne, may it be another All-Star year.
