Livvy Dunne stands out in pink pajamas at Pirates WAGs party
Paul Skenes’ second season with the Pittsburgh Pirates is coming to an end as the team will miss the playoffs again. His girlfriend Livvy Dunne enjoyed one last night in Pittsburgh with the WAGs with a pajama party.
Dunne, 22, is the mega influencer and former LSU gymnast. She’s traveled all over to watch Skenes’ games including getting sunburned in Miami for the opener, to rocking a patriotic bikini by the pool in Arizona, to some Daisy Dukes in Colorado, to a stunning backless dress at the MLB All-Star Game, to some elite custom Skenes boots in his last outing that didn’t go so well.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in LSU gold minidress for Tigers’ win over Florida
She’s also been seen having fun with the other Pirates WAGs like their bikini-filled pool day. There’s only eight games left in the season and Skenes is scheduled to start on Sunday vs. the A’s. After that the team is on the road. On Friday night, Dunne had her “last night with my Pirates ladies in the Burgh” while rocking her pink pajamas for a pj party.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in shoelace-strap sparkly minidress for NYFW show
Dunne is always the life of the party like she was at Mardi Gras on her float, or at the Super Bowl with sister Julz Dunne, or at New York Fashion Week hanging with model Brooks Nadar.
The season may be coming to an end for the Pirates, but Dunne will no doubt be traveling all over with Skenes and living her lavish lifestyle.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career