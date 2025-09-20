The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stands out in pink pajamas at Pirates WAGs party

The girlfriend of Pirates ace Paul Skenes has fun with the other WAGs at the last homestand of the season in Pittsburgh.

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes’ second season with the Pittsburgh Pirates is coming to an end as the team will miss the playoffs again. His girlfriend Livvy Dunne enjoyed one last night in Pittsburgh with the WAGs with a pajama party.

Dunne, 22, is the mega influencer and former LSU gymnast. She’s traveled all over to watch Skenes’ games including getting sunburned in Miami for the opener, to rocking a patriotic bikini by the pool in Arizona, to some Daisy Dukes in Colorado, to a stunning backless dress at the MLB All-Star Game, to some elite custom Skenes boots in his last outing that didn’t go so well.

Dunne enjoying the MLB Home Run Derby with Skenes / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She’s also been seen having fun with the other Pirates WAGs like their bikini-filled pool day. There’s only eight games left in the season and Skenes is scheduled to start on Sunday vs. the A’s. After that the team is on the road. On Friday night, Dunne had her “last night with my Pirates ladies in the Burgh” while rocking her pink pajamas for a pj party.

Pirates WAGs / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne is always the life of the party like she was at Mardi Gras on her float, or at the Super Bowl with sister Julz Dunne, or at New York Fashion Week hanging with model Brooks Nadar.

The season may be coming to an end for the Pirates, but Dunne will no doubt be traveling all over with Skenes and living her lavish lifestyle.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne / Paul Skenes/Instagram

