Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with hangover-like Sunday gift pack

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace has some thoughtful gifts for his viral LSU gymnast girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes can’t be with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne right now as he’s with the Pittsburgh Pirates for spring training, but he sent some gifts a lot of people would appreciate on a weekend.

The LSU gymnast Dunne hasn’t been able to compete for the last three meets for the defending national champion Lady Tigers due to some injuries she’s dealing with and rehabbing, but was a surprising no-show on the team trip to Kentucky on Friday.

She did, however, have dinner with sister Julz Dunne, and hit up an LSU baseball game with her teammates in an elite jacket. It sure looked like she had fun and possibly some adult beverages were consumed. Skenes, being the awesome boyfriend he is, sent Dunne a care package that would be great for the day after drinking or just a any normal day.

First, Dunne displayed a box of Chick-fil-A “chicky minis” that would definitely go down just right on a Sunday morning.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

And some Starbucks iced coffee to cure any headache.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

And some flowers to make sure the blood gets flowing with that happy heart beat.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Here’s the overall gift package:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

It was quite the haul for the 22-year-old Dunne. No doubt it made her weekend no matter how she was feeling. Good looking out from Skenes for his lucky girl.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

