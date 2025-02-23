Livvy Dunne rocks sweet LSU jacket with gymnastics teammates at baseball game
Livvy Dunne has watched lots of baseball games, but usually boyfriend Paul Skenes is pitching in them.
The viral LSU gymnast went to watch and support LSU baseball — Skenes’ former team — while rocking a fire fit as she usually does.
Dunne, 22, is in her fifth and final year of eligibility for the defending national champion Lady Tigers, but she’s unfortunately been unable to compete in the last three meets as she deals with injuries, and was a surprising no-show as the team traveled to Kentucky for a meet.
She did show up at dinner with sister Julz Dunne, however, and the LSU baseball game with some of her teammates, Kaliya Lincoln and Alexis Jeffrey. First, she had a fit check in a fire Tigers baseball jacket.
And then posing with her girls.
And slayed some yummy-looking chicken tenders at the game that she said, “I’ve been waiting for this.”
It looks like they had a good time. The scoreboard behind them reads LSU 5 and Guest 0, so looks like a winning day all around.
When Dunne isn’t watching LSU baseball games she’s been seen at Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games, and recently just visited him in Florida for spring training where she crushed her red bikini on the beach.
No doubt, Skenes is loving that baseball jacket look from Dunne as well.
