Livvy Dunne slays fire ab-revealing workout fit after LSU gymnastics absence
Livvy Dunne was a surprising no-show for the LSU Lady Tigers on their road trip win over the Kentucky Wildcats, but that hasn’t stopped her from slaying another fire fit.
Usually the viral gymnast is making memories with teammates on these road trips like her airplane lap sandwich between two others, and crushing her leotard selfies. On Friday, she was mysteriously missing from the team photo.
It was revealed Dunne missed her third consecutive meet due to a stress reaction in her leg and a knee injury, but it was odd she didn’t travel. She did manage to have dinner with sister Julz Dunne, though.
And on Saturday, she made sure to keep current with her influencer posts with a fire workout fit, revealing her gymnast abs.
Before her injury, the fifth year athlete was proving to be a pivotal part of the defending national champions squad with her crucial score on the floor vs. the Florida Gators, and her epic double backflip that boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured.
It hasn’t stopped her from dropping sizzling fits, though, recently like her lingerie red corset top for a date night with Skenes in Florida, or her red bikini jaw-dropper she flaunted from the beach.
LSU is back at it Friday, February 28, with the Podium Challenge vs. George Washington University. Will Dunne be back for that? No doubt, she’ll slay more fits like her workout photos before then.
