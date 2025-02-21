The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne absent from LSU gymnastics team photo for Kentucky meet

LSU gymnastics snapped a team photo ahead of its SEC showdown with Kentucky on Friday night, and social media star Livvy Dunne was mysteriously absent.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is introduced to the crowd before a meet against Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is introduced to the crowd before a meet against Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team is back in action this week against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, entering the SEC showdown on a three-meet winning streak. Most recently, the Tigers upset the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The epic SEC showdown came down to the wire with freshman standout Kailin Chio and reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant lifting the Tigers to a 198.050-197.675 victory.

One person who was absent from the mats was Livvy Dunne, who cheered on her teammates from the sideline.

MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice

On Friday, ahead of the Kentucky meet at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, the Tigers shared a team photo and Livvy was mysteriously absent.

LSU gymnastics team photo
LSU Gymnastics / Instagram

A video shared later on Instagram Stories showed the Lady Tigers warming up on the mats, but Livvy was once again absent.

MORE: LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio hypes upcoming Tigers SEC showdown

Will she be competing on Friday night? Livvy has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept her out of action and requires rest.

“Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap,” head coach Jay Clark said. “The only answer for that is rest.”

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne shows off the LSU gymnastics "Wonder Woman" leotard with teammate Kailin Chio ahead of the No. 2 Tigers' meet against No. 7 Florida. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The meet between LSU and Kentucky is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

They are aiming for a report as national champs.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News