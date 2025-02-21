Livvy Dunne absent from LSU gymnastics team photo for Kentucky meet
The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team is back in action this week against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, entering the SEC showdown on a three-meet winning streak. Most recently, the Tigers upset the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
The epic SEC showdown came down to the wire with freshman standout Kailin Chio and reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant lifting the Tigers to a 198.050-197.675 victory.
One person who was absent from the mats was Livvy Dunne, who cheered on her teammates from the sideline.
On Friday, ahead of the Kentucky meet at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, the Tigers shared a team photo and Livvy was mysteriously absent.
A video shared later on Instagram Stories showed the Lady Tigers warming up on the mats, but Livvy was once again absent.
Will she be competing on Friday night? Livvy has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept her out of action and requires rest.
“Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap,” head coach Jay Clark said. “The only answer for that is rest.”
The meet between LSU and Kentucky is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
They are aiming for a report as national champs.
