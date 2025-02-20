The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flaunts Daisy Dukes ‘fishing for some compliments’

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer certainly doesn’t wear your ordinary fishing gear.

Matt Ryan

Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been on fire with her fits no matter what situation. Her latest one while fishing certainly will turn some more heads.

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer started the Lady Tigers season with a crucial score on the floor in the SEC Opener vs. Florida, and despite not competing last week vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, she still made headlines for her sparkly leotard selfies.

Off the mat, she’s been just as on fire with her black bodysuit for sister Julz Dunne’s birthday, and slayed in a T-shirt only bedroom sizzler, and a red lingerie top while visiting boyfriend Paul Skenes at spring training in Florida, and some Daisy Dukes and boots over Super Bowl weekend.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne soaking up the Florida sun with Paul Skenes. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Speaking of Daisy Dukes, Dunne brought them back while fishing in Louisiana. Julz posted it with the caption, “fishing for compliments.”

Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

She certainly doesn’t need to fish for any compliments.

The 22 year old is enjoying her final year on the defending national champion Lady Tigers, even crushing on Haleigh Bryant for Valentine’s Day.

Dunne and the Lady Tigers are back in action on Friday at the Kentucky Wildcats in a crucial road matchup. No doubt, her leotard will get more of those compliments.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

