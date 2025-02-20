Livvy Dunne flaunts Daisy Dukes ‘fishing for some compliments’
Livvy Dunne has been on fire with her fits no matter what situation. Her latest one while fishing certainly will turn some more heads.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer started the Lady Tigers season with a crucial score on the floor in the SEC Opener vs. Florida, and despite not competing last week vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, she still made headlines for her sparkly leotard selfies.
Off the mat, she’s been just as on fire with her black bodysuit for sister Julz Dunne’s birthday, and slayed in a T-shirt only bedroom sizzler, and a red lingerie top while visiting boyfriend Paul Skenes at spring training in Florida, and some Daisy Dukes and boots over Super Bowl weekend.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off insane flexibility with full-splits move in sizzling bodysuit
Speaking of Daisy Dukes, Dunne brought them back while fishing in Louisiana. Julz posted it with the caption, “fishing for compliments.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s dog knocks her down in the middle of gymnastics move
She certainly doesn’t need to fish for any compliments.
The 22 year old is enjoying her final year on the defending national champion Lady Tigers, even crushing on Haleigh Bryant for Valentine’s Day.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers are back in action on Friday at the Kentucky Wildcats in a crucial road matchup. No doubt, her leotard will get more of those compliments.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock