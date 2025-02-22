Livvy Dunne, sister Julz enjoy dinner date after missing LSU meet
The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team extended its winning streak to four on Friday night with a win over the SEC rival Kentucky Wildcats. For the win in Lexington, NIL superstar Livvy Dunne was once again absent from the lineup.
LSU picked up a 197.200-197.075 win over the No. 9 Wildcats and raised their National Qualifying Score (NQS) average from 197.420 to 197.540 on the season, keeping the Tigers on track to win their first regular-season conference championship since 2018.
Livvy last competed on January 24 in a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. She has since been sidelined as she deals with a lingering knee injury.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
While she remained in Baton Rouge as her teammates took care of business in Lexington, Livvy got to clear her mind by spending some quality time with her sister Julz.
Julz shared some photos from their dinner date, captioning one of the photos, "Diva Down."
MORE: Livvy Dunne swoons over LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio's big honor
Quesadillas will always make you feel better.
MORE: Livvy Dunne hypes LSU gymnastics teammate Kaliya Lincoln's floor exercise
LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark provided an update on Livvy's injury prior to the Tigers' SEC showdown, saying the only way to fully recover is with rest.
"Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap," Clark said. "The only answer for that is rest."
Hopefully she is getting the rest she needs while kicking it with her sister in Baton Rouge.
Up next for LSU is is the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock