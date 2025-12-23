Philip Rivers’ wife Tiffany, 10 kids take up entire suite for Colts vs. 49ers game
44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers made his second start with the Indianapolis Colts since shockingly returning to the NFL after almost a five-year absence. This time he brought his family to the home game on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
Rivers was brought back to the team he retired with after a 2021 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.
And he performed admirably at the Seattle Seahawks last week, almost leading them to a road win and throwing his first touchdown since that playoff game.
Now a coach of a high school team in Alabama, the players he coaches reacted to that TD in an awesome scene.
He’d start off Monday’s game with another touchdown to add to his career stats of over 400 of them to go along with over 63,000 passing.
This time, his family could celebrate the score, too.
It might not be quite 14 as that caption says, but Rivers has 10 kids and a grandchild. Those who attended including his wife took up nearly the whole suite.
He also had a touching moment waving to them before kickoff:
Rivers would add a second touchdown as of this writing.
It’s an incredible story and really a holiday miracle he’s not only playing , but flat out balling.
