Philip Rivers’ wife Tiffany, 10 kids take up entire suite for Colts vs. 49ers game

44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers made his second start with the Indianapolis Colts since shockingly returning to the NFL after almost a five-year absence. This time he brought his family to the home game on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rivers was brought back to the team he retired with after a 2021 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

And he performed admirably at the Seattle Seahawks last week, almost leading them to a road win and throwing his first touchdown since that playoff game.

Now a coach of a high school team in Alabama, the players he coaches reacted to that TD in an awesome scene.

Two weeks ago Philip Rivers was coaching St. Michael Catholic’s high school football team in the state semifinals.



This weekend they got to watch their coach throw his first TD pass back in the NFL.



Amazing.pic.twitter.com/fmt4crn88K — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 15, 2025

He’d start off Monday’s game with another touchdown to add to his career stats of over 400 of them to go along with over 63,000 passing.

Philip Rivers hits Alec Pierce on the free play for a 20-yard touchdown!



SFvsIND on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App

This time, his family could celebrate the score, too.

Phillip Rivers’ family of 14 goes NUTS after touchdown to Alex Pierce pic.twitter.com/7KmJzcaDgH — BettrNation (@BettrNation) December 23, 2025

It might not be quite 14 as that caption says, but Rivers has 10 kids and a grandchild. Those who attended including his wife took up nearly the whole suite.

He also had a touching moment waving to them before kickoff:

Heartwarming: Colts veteran QB Philip Rivers waving hello to his entire family of 10 before taking the field tonight.pic.twitter.com/SFWVkJerRP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2025

Rivers would add a second touchdown as of this writing.

It’s an incredible story and really a holiday miracle he’s not only playing , but flat out balling.

