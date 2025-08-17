The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson, Ciara’s daughter Amora all ‘smiles’ in adorable Giants win fit

The youngest child of the New York quarterback and the recording artist rocks her victory look.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.
Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s youngest child Amora was all smiles on Sunday after dad’s New York Giants team won a preseason game. The recording artist posted the most adorable photo of their daughter to celebrate.

The 39-year-old Ciara and the 36-year-old Wilson just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with amazing video tributes to each other, and spent the offseason trying to outdo each other like in matching denim fits at a New York Knicks game, and then on the first day of training camp where she crushed him in a photo with her Daisy Dukes on.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
Ciara and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson at the TODAY show.

They also spent time with family with all four kids in matching black fits with mom and dad, and baby Amora Princess grooving with mom in perfect sync.

Speaking for the 1-year-old Amora, she was “Sunday Smiles!” after the Giants won while posing in the cutest fit and glasses.

Amora Princess
Ciara/Instagram

While dad went 4-7 for 108 yards and an interception in the team’s 31-12 victory over the New York Jets, Wilson certainly got the win off the field on Sunday with his daughter’s picture.

The kids were a hit last year in their matching Steelers fits at games, and we can’t wait to see them bring their Giants look on game days as well.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
@dangerusswilson/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

