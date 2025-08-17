Russell Wilson, Ciara’s daughter Amora all ‘smiles’ in adorable Giants win fit
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s youngest child Amora was all smiles on Sunday after dad’s New York Giants team won a preseason game. The recording artist posted the most adorable photo of their daughter to celebrate.
The 39-year-old Ciara and the 36-year-old Wilson just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with amazing video tributes to each other, and spent the offseason trying to outdo each other like in matching denim fits at a New York Knicks game, and then on the first day of training camp where she crushed him in a photo with her Daisy Dukes on.
RELATED: Ciara rocks perfect Gotham-like fit before Russell Wilson’s Giants season
They also spent time with family with all four kids in matching black fits with mom and dad, and baby Amora Princess grooving with mom in perfect sync.
Speaking for the 1-year-old Amora, she was “Sunday Smiles!” after the Giants won while posing in the cutest fit and glasses.
RELATED: NFL WAG Ciara shows off post-pregnancy issue usually hidden on social media
While dad went 4-7 for 108 yards and an interception in the team’s 31-12 victory over the New York Jets, Wilson certainly got the win off the field on Sunday with his daughter’s picture.
The kids were a hit last year in their matching Steelers fits at games, and we can’t wait to see them bring their Giants look on game days as well.
