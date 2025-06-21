Giants' Jaxson Dart shares hanging with QB1 Russell Wilson, Ciara, oldest son Future
Russell Wilson is the named starting quarterback for the New York Giants... for now.
Jaxson Dart, who the Giants traded up for to snag with the No. 25 overall pick, is probably hoping to compete for QB1 by the time spring training rolls around, along with Jameis Winston, after Wilson had a disappointing minicamp.
Until then, it's all kumbaya between the Giants quarterbacks as they caught up to hang at Fanatics Fest, alongside the Super Bowl winner's more famous wife Ciara, and their oldest son Future, 11, who she had with her ex-fiancé rapper Future.
Dart, 22, was super sweet to Future in a candid moment caught by Fanatics that the former Ole Miss and USC standout shared on his Instagram Reels.
WIlson, 36, and his pop star wife have been seen all over New York City ever since the former Seattle Seahawks star and polarizing Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller signed with the Giants.
It's clear that the NFL power couple loves the spotlight of the Big Apple, but now it's finding out if Wilson can resurrect his NFL career in a loaded NFC East under the scrutiny of New York media.
It might not be so kumbaya once the season starts.
