Ciara posts adorable photo with Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter in matching fits

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are good family friends with Kobe Bryant’s family. For his and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri’s 6th birthday celebration, the recording artist posted an adorable picture with her in matching fits.
Cira, 39, and Vanessa, 43, are besties and were just seen together posing where Vanessa was showing off her giant Kobe ring. They’ve also shown off good times together like having fun at Disneyland.
Ciara also has also taken pictures with Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest Natalia, 22, who posed with the singer at a swanky party in Beverly Hills. Ciara and Vanessa also gushed over Natalia’s Oscar’s party dress.
And Vanessa has shown she’s close to Wilson, too, gifting him some amazing Kobe sneakers on Christmas and some elite cleats for the New York Giants QB.
While Capri got a heart-melting birthday post with photos from mom, and big sis Natalia had an adorable one with 3 words on it, Ciara posted the cutest one holding the girl they call KoKo Bean with matching Mambacita shirts on. She wrote, “Happy Birthday KoKo Bean! We love you so much!
How adorable!
Ciara did post a day later than the actual birthday, but made up for it with that photo.
Happy birthday to Capri Kobe Bryant.
