Russell Wilson impressed daughters' dance moves match mom Ciara before bedtime
Russell Wilson may not be seeing the field for the New York Giants right now, but he’s breaking down his kids dance moves like it’s game film.
The 36-year-old Wilson started his 13th season as QB1 for the Giants, but after going winless in the first three games, the team made the switch to rookie Jaxson Dart last game, who got the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson has been supportive of the team and Dart, even posting an inspiring message.
He also has the support of Ciara and the kids at home. She sent him an uplifting message, and then posing with all the kids in their Giants gear.
Ciara posted the kids — Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and Amora, 1 — all doing her viral dance from her hit song “Low” on her new album “CiCi” before bed. She wrote, “It’s official! Baby Amora can go the Lowest in the family! #LowDanceChallenge 🙌😍😂.”
Wilson took notice and commented: “Win trying to hit that “CiCi Matrix” 🤣,” followed by “Sienna is on it just like her a momma… and watch out for baby girl Amora! 😍 @ciara.”
They definitely look like they inherited some good genes with dad’s athletic ability and mom’s dance skills. But baby Amora definitely won the moment.
These are the winning moments that matter most for Wilson with his playing career almost coming to an end.
