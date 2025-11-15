The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sauce Gardner's Ice Spice breakup confirmed spotted with model on Colts bye week

It seemed obvious the hip-hop star and two-time, ex-Jets' First-Team All-Pro had broken up. Now it seems like there is proof with the Colts cornerback in Miami.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Sept. 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ice Spice had made it pretty clear on her social media accounts that she and Sauce Gardner were no longer dating, and the new Indianapolis Colts cornerback sensation seems to be moving on as well.

And funny enough, there is still a hip-hop star connection.

Ice Spice, Sauce Gardner
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of Game Six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Colts and the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year are enjoying a buy week before their showdown with the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Gardner went where every celebrity and professional athlete goes to dinner these days — Carbone.

No, the former New York Jets' two-time, First-Team All-Pro didn't go to the original New York City location, but rather hit the equally trendy Miami one. And he was not alone.

Sauce Gardner
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner meets with the media on Thursday, November 6, 2025. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the New York Post reported, the 25-year-old Detroit native was spotted with model Brooklyn Nikole, leaving the famous Italian eatery with other women, including possibly Nikole's famous sister, rapper and singer Latto.

Further proof that they may indeed by the hot-new couple — they're following each other on Instagram.

On the field, many NFL pundits had wondered if the Colts had given up too much for Sauce, sending the Jets two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Some had also questioned if he had lost a step.

In the sample size of one game on a new team with limited prep, Gardner passed with flying colors.

Gardner might have left the bright lights of NYC, but he's still very much acting like one of the Big Apple's most eligible bachelors.

And now he's winning on the field too, which is something he hadn't experienced with the Jets very often.

Sauce Gardner
Sept. 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

