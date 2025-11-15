Sauce Gardner's Ice Spice breakup confirmed spotted with model on Colts bye week
Ice Spice had made it pretty clear on her social media accounts that she and Sauce Gardner were no longer dating, and the new Indianapolis Colts cornerback sensation seems to be moving on as well.
And funny enough, there is still a hip-hop star connection.
RELATED: Sauce Gardner reacts to devastated crying Jets fan after Colts blockbuster trade
The Colts and the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year are enjoying a buy week before their showdown with the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Gardner went where every celebrity and professional athlete goes to dinner these days — Carbone.
No, the former New York Jets' two-time, First-Team All-Pro didn't go to the original New York City location, but rather hit the equally trendy Miami one. And he was not alone.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals TNF furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’
As the New York Post reported, the 25-year-old Detroit native was spotted with model Brooklyn Nikole, leaving the famous Italian eatery with other women, including possibly Nikole's famous sister, rapper and singer Latto.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion has Klay Thompson's back after embarrassing backwards shot
Further proof that they may indeed by the hot-new couple — they're following each other on Instagram.
On the field, many NFL pundits had wondered if the Colts had given up too much for Sauce, sending the Jets two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Some had also questioned if he had lost a step.
In the sample size of one game on a new team with limited prep, Gardner passed with flying colors.
Gardner might have left the bright lights of NYC, but he's still very much acting like one of the Big Apple's most eligible bachelors.
And now he's winning on the field too, which is something he hadn't experienced with the Jets very often.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss