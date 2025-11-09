Sauce Gardner Brought Up Sad Jets Stat After First Game With Colts
Sauce Gardner got his first win in his first game with the Colts as they defeated the Falcons in overtime in Berlin Sunday.
The Jets dealt the star cornerback to Indianapolis ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline and he made his Colts debut in Germany, recording six total tackles and a pass deflection in the 31-25 win. Gardner didn’t take the moment for granted, as he asserted the victory marked the first win he’s been a part of this season.
“When the Jets beat the Bengals, I didn’t play that game,” he said while celebrating with his new teammate Tyler Goodson. “This is my first win.”
The Jets began their season 0-7 before defeating the Bengals ahead of their bye week to secure the first win of the year. Gardner missed that game, as he was in concussion protocol, which he cleared ahead of the Colts’ game against the Falcons, allowing the star defensive back to make his debut after the shocking deadline deal.
Earlier in the season, he admitted he was frustrated with how he was officiated, which he thought was due to the Jets’ struggles. Maybe he’ll see that change with the Colts. Indianapolis got a thrilling win across the pond thanks to star running back Jonathan Taylor’s historic day with 244 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. They move to 8-2 as they sit atop the AFC South.
After plenty of losses to begin his career as a Jet, Gardner appears quite happy in his new home.