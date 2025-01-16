Savannah James gives son Bryce heartwarming hug in final high school season
LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James is finishing his final season of high school basketball and the NBA star and wife Savannah are taking in every moment they can.
Bryce, 17, recently committed to the Arizona Wildcats over dad’s favorite Ohio State Buckeyes team, which dad is still “excited” about, and big brother’s former USC Trojans squad.
Mom — who has shown love to Bronny this season as well — and his Los Angeles Lakers star dad showed up for his most recent game for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, on January 14 to support their son where mom shared a touching hug with Bryce as seen on his Instagram.
Dad got in a hug in, too.
Then mom and dad watched their son balling in the team’s 87-54 win over Chaminade High. Check out some of the highlights.
While LeBron never played a game in college as he went straight to the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bryce is a 3-star recruit.
LeBron had his other big father-son moment after Bronny was drafted to the Lakers this season and the two shared the court together in a special opening night. Now Bronny is in the G-League.
While LeBron has accomplished everything there is in basketball, sharing time watching his sons play is no doubt just as fulfilling to him as well as his wife Savannah as proud parents.
