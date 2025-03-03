The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Savannah James gushes over daughter Zhuri adorably playing basketball with dog

Savannah James, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, had a great reaction to their daughter Zhuri adorably playing with the family dog.

If there's one thing Savannah James is going to do, it's show her children some love. Savannah has been Bronny James' No. 1 supporter since joining LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers and making NBA history, and she has been spreading the love around.

Most recently, Savannah couldn't help but to gush over her daughter, Zhuri, and an adorably moment shared with the family pet dog.

Savannah shared a series of Instagram Stories where she was playing various sports with the dog.

Whether it was volleyball, soccer, or basketball, Zhuri was showing off her moves.

It's all about getting in those reps.

Earlier this year, Savannah launched a skincare line. And while she was busy "getting closer" to expanding her business empire, she made sure to enjoy the moments with Zhuri while making a trip to Korea.

The James family continues to have a lot to be proud of. Not only are LeBron and Savannah successful in their own ventures, but their oldest son Bronny made it to the NBA, Bryce also appears on his way to basketball stardom, and Zhuri is learning the ins and outs of the business world right out of the gate.

You love to see it.

