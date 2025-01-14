LeBron James Opens Up on Son Bryce Committing to Arizona Over Beloved Ohio State
Hailing from Akron, Ohio, LeBron James has been a proud and vocal Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Over the years, LeBron has regularly showed his support for the Buckeyes' athletic programs—most recently for their football team as they've advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Despite LeBron's love of Ohio State, both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, turned down offers from Ohio State to play basketball at other schools. Bronny committed to USC and spent one year as a Trojan before entering the 2024 NBA Draft, and Bryce announced his commitment to Arizona earlier this month.
LeBron opened up on both his sons choosing not to attend Ohio State on Monday during an appearance on GoJo and Golic.
"It's always difficult and challenging because everyone believes if I had kids, they're automatically going to Ohio State," James said on Gojo and Golic. "Those guys down there, they recruited Bryce very hard, believed in Bryce, and believed in his maturation process and where he's going as far as a basketball player and a young man. We're excited for his next chapter once he gets down there."
"Hopefully I don't have to buy the gear," James said. "I have a lot friends that are U of A alum, and hopefully they can give me some of their stuff."
While Bronny and Bryce are not becoming Buckeyes like their father, the bright side is they have stayed in closer proximity to the Lakers star by choosing schools in Western states, particularly Bronny, who was able to have his dad at multiple games by going to a Los Angeles-based school. LeBron still has one child who could attend Ohio State in the future, if his youngest, daughter Zhuri James, chooses to go there down the road.