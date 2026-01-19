Bills Fire Sean McDermott Following Divisional Round Loss to Broncos

Sean McDermott is out as Bills head coach after nine seasons, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday morning.

The move comes just days after Buffalo's 33–30 overtime defeat to the Broncos in Denver that stopped their quest for a Lombardi Trophy short of the AFC championship game for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

McDermott amassed a 98–50 regular-season record since being hired in 2017, but just an 8–8 mark in the postseason. Equipped with star Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills' job immediately rises to the top of the coaching market. According to multiple reports, general manager Brandon Beane will remain in his role and will spearhead Buffalo’s search for its next head coach.

Sean McDermott leaves Buffalo with a 98-50 record, 5 AFC East titles, 2 AFC title game appearances and a .662 winning percentage, which ranks 15th all-time and 3rd among active coaches. He took over a team that hadn't made the playoffs in 18 years.



Bills acting with urgency. https://t.co/utWbTL38XJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2026

Following the Bills’ defeat to the Broncos on Saturday night, McDermott took the podium and reamed out the officials for their call of a Josh Allen interception that—at first glance—looked like a catch by wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“It’s hard for me to understand why it was ruled the way it was ruled,” he said after the tough loss. “And if it is ruled that way, then why wasn’t it slowed down just to make sure we have this right? That would’ve made a lot of sense to me ... because that’s a pivotal play in the game, we have the ball at the 20, maybe kicking a game-winning field goal right there.

“So I’ll just leave it at that, but I’m saying it because I’m standing up for Buffalo, dammit. I’m standing up for us because what went on is not how it should go down in my estimation. These guys spent three hours out there, playing football and pouring their guts out to not even say, ‘Hey, let’s just slow this thing down.’ That’s why I’m bothered.”

Unfortunately, McDermott standing up for Buffalo wasn’t enough to save his job, as the franchise will now embark on a search for their 20th head coach.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated