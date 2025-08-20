$131M nuclear Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks ready to return this season
Deshaun Watson, and his new wife, very much act like he's still a QB1 in the NFL.
The Cleveland Browns do not.
As head coach Kevin Stefanski tries to quell any quarterback controversy by naming Joe Flacco the Week 1 starter for the home opener against their in-state AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, much to the chagrin of Shedeur Sanders fans, the 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is giving constant updates on his Instagram account.
RELATED: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
While little snippets of health should never be overblown, it sure looks like the former Clemson Tigers legend and national champion wants to return this season. And he has all the incentive to get a clean bill of health to force the Browns hand.
RELATED: $230M Browns QB bust Deshaun flexes insane yacht on French Riviera honeymoon
Using his go-to "4OVE" motto, he wrote his tagline, "Focus only on victories everyday... More GLORY" with a prayers emoji. Notice too this is at the Browns' practice facility.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam didn't do the franchise any favors, admitting Watson was a "big swing and miss" in the offseason.
Too bad for Haslam, Stefanski, and general manager Andrew Berry, Watson and his newlywed wife, aspiring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jilly Anais, are living the one percent lifestyle, so he'll do everything in his power to see that full $230 million guaranteed while looking to compete for a starting job somewhere else in the NFL.
As Pro Football Talk first reported, if Watson can get a clean bill of health after after rupturing his Achilles twice, the Browns have to put him back on the active roster or release him, which would entail still paying him the remainder of his $230 million and hit the club with a whopping $131 million cap hit for 2026.
WIth each new Watson update, it's looking more and more likely that we're headed to that nuclear option scenario.
So while the Browns' brain trust and their fans debate the four quarterbacks currently vying for QB1, their $230 million mistake looms large.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat