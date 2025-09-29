The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar rips ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan for slamming her son

The ESPN analyst and former New York Jets head coach crushed the Browns rookie quarterback today. Shedeur's mom clapped back hard.

Matthew Graham

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders has many defenders and admirers, including most of the Cleveland Browns fanbase, but none more so than his family.

So when ESPN analyst and ex-New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan slammed the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, it was only a matter of time before Shedeur's family came out swinging.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar flexes eye-catching orange '12' top at Browns game

And his mother Pilar Sanders didn't hold back, ripping Ryan to shreds in an Instagram post.

Deion Sanders' son is extremely popular amongst NFL fans with one of the highest selling jerseys in the entire league, including most Browns fans who are clamoring for him to take the reins over Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco, even though head coach Kevin Stefanski seems to prefer fellow first-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

RELATED: How $230M QB Deshaun Watson could end Shedeur Sanders' Browns career this year

Aug. 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"To young Athletes and Football fans... This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like," Pilar wrote. "This type of Evile [sic] goes waaay back - you can cut it with a knife - embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes [sic] it has. What and who does he really represent? Its' family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms. There's no room for this type in sports. Please [be quiet emoji]... Tsk tsk tsk... Enuff!

Pilar Sanders rips into ESPN analyst and ex-New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan after slamming her son Shedeur Sanders. / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Shedeur's mother also captioned the post, "Sad..."

Earlier in the day, Ryan said on ESPN's "Get Up," "This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."

Stay tuned to see if there are more fireworks to come. And as Pilar proved, never mess with a mom's son like that. Ever.

Matthew Graham
