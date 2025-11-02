The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Othani’s wife Mamiko noticeably absent in Dodgers WAGs celebration photo

The wife of the three-time MVP didn’t miss the game, but she missed a forever moment with the other wives and girlfriends.

Matt Ryan

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko was indeed in the Rogers Centre to see her husband and the Los Angeles Dodgers win back-to-back World Series championships in an epic Game 7 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. She wasn’t, however, celebrating with the other WAGs in their championship photo.

The wife of the the three-time MVP had previously only traveled to Game 1 as her only road game during the playoffs we know about where she literally stood tall with the other wives in girlfriends in a pregame photo.

Mamiko was a hit at home games like her custom “Ohtani” look with a special message for her husband for Game 5 in the final game at Dodger Stadium this season.

RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heartwarming moment with family after Game 7 heroics

Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

She’d make the trip for Game 7 on the night Ohtani took the mound in a winner-take-all scenario where she rocked her stunning custom “17” fit, and posed with fellow WAGs Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts in a World Series repeat photo of last year.

While it wasn’t Ohtani’s night on the mound (2.1 innings with three earned runs on a single home run), it was fellow Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s and the Dodgers’ in an incredible 5-4 win in 11 innings.

After the game, the WAGs took a celebratory photo all together — except this time Mamiko was missing.

RELATED: Clayton Kershaw sobs hugging wife, kids after Dodgers' World Series perfect end

Here husband (far left) did at least make his picture celebrating with the team.

There was a lot going on and she could’ve been with Ohtani during the WAGs photo, or headed out early as a new mom to their daughter. It doesn’t matter, she was there for the game to witness Ohtani gets his second World Series championship in a game no one will forget.

Hopefully, like last year, she (and Decoy) will make an appearance to celebrate at the parade in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mamiko Tanak
Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mamiko Tanaka, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17), holds their dog Decoy as she walks with on the field following the teams World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships