Shohei Othani’s wife Mamiko noticeably absent in Dodgers WAGs celebration photo
Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko was indeed in the Rogers Centre to see her husband and the Los Angeles Dodgers win back-to-back World Series championships in an epic Game 7 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. She wasn’t, however, celebrating with the other WAGs in their championship photo.
The wife of the the three-time MVP had previously only traveled to Game 1 as her only road game during the playoffs we know about where she literally stood tall with the other wives in girlfriends in a pregame photo.
Mamiko was a hit at home games like her custom “Ohtani” look with a special message for her husband for Game 5 in the final game at Dodger Stadium this season.
She’d make the trip for Game 7 on the night Ohtani took the mound in a winner-take-all scenario where she rocked her stunning custom “17” fit, and posed with fellow WAGs Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts in a World Series repeat photo of last year.
While it wasn’t Ohtani’s night on the mound (2.1 innings with three earned runs on a single home run), it was fellow Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s and the Dodgers’ in an incredible 5-4 win in 11 innings.
After the game, the WAGs took a celebratory photo all together — except this time Mamiko was missing.
Here husband (far left) did at least make his picture celebrating with the team.
There was a lot going on and she could’ve been with Ohtani during the WAGs photo, or headed out early as a new mom to their daughter. It doesn’t matter, she was there for the game to witness Ohtani gets his second World Series championship in a game no one will forget.
Hopefully, like last year, she (and Decoy) will make an appearance to celebrate at the parade in Los Angeles on Monday.
