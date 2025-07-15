Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka is orange creamsicle perfection in rare appearance
Move over Livvy Dunne, there's a new sheriff in town.
While the social media influencer certainly stunned in her backless blue dress, it was the orange creamsicle fit worn by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka that stole the show on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet.
RELATED: Paul Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap at MLB All-Star Game
Nothing says summertime like the perfect ice cream treat classic, and Mrs. Ohtani channeled that look and feel wonderfully in a flowing summer dress.
RELATED: Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?
The couple adorably held hands together, and this is her first public outing since having their baby daughter together in April, where the pair shared a heartfelt note with Dodgers nation.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots for MLB All-Star HR Derby
"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote at the time on Instagram. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement."
Ohtani, the reigning NL MVP and three time winner overall, not to mention now World Series champion, has also had another amazing year on the field too, returning to the mound while also having another monster offensive season as DH, third in the MLB with 32 home runs and pretty much in the top five for any major category.
Ohtani is clearly winning at life, and his wife outshined him with the perfect summer dress.
