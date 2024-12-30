The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles shares heartfelt message to coach Cécile Landi and Dr. Marcia Faustin ahead of new year

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist expressed gratitude for those who helped make this year one for the books.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Simone Biles has had an incredible year. And this holiday season, she’s thanking those who helped make it one for the books.

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for a photo with coaches Cecile Landi and Laurent Landi after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images


Today, the Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram page, sharing some photos of herself with her coach Cécile Landi and Dr. Marcia Faustin, co-head team physician for UC Davis Division I Collegiate Athletics and the U.S. Gymnastics women's team. In the post, she expressed gratitude for the guidance and training over the course of her Olympic journey.

“before the year ends, I wanna highlight these 2 ladies,” Biles wrote in the post’s caption. “thanks for keeping me sane this year and making sure I never gave up on my dreams 💗much love.”

This past summer, Biles took home three gold medals from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing her total number of gold medals to seven, and total number of medals overall to 11. Additionally, Biles was the subject of a two-part Netflix docuseries called “Simone Biles Rising,” which explored her journey to the 2024 games, as well as her time in Paris. 

She was also the star of the “Gold Over America Tour,” in which several Team USA gymnasts toured the country showing off their routines over music and elaborate stage production. And in the days since, she’s been showing support for her husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens during the NFL seasons, wearing iconic outfits from the stands.

Simone Biles 2024
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for a photo with her three gold and one silver medal after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

