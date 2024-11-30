Simone Biles debuts dramatic new hairdo in selfie with hubby Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles is enjoying herself this Thanksgiving break, and she’s wrapping it up with a killer new souvenir — a new hairstyle.
Over the past few days, Biles has been enjoying some time in Chicago, where she was visited by her sister Adria Biles and her bestie LSU gymnast Zoe Miller. Festivities included watching the Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions (despite the Bears loss), having dinner with her besties, hosting a party sponsored by Barefoot Wine, and celebrating her mother-in-law Arthurine Cannon’s birthday with a festive dinner and cocktails celebration at STK.
Today, Biles shared some photos with her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, showing off her new hair. In the photos, Owens and Biles model in the mirror, as Biles is looking cozy in a black T-shirt and gray sweats, and a cute new bob.
The bob boasts confident flair, as the seven-time gold medalist is all smiles in two new photos.
Owens has also been enjoying quality time with Biles over these past few days. Today, he posted two back-to-back photos on his Instagram Story of him and his wife holding hands on two different occasions.
As 2024 wraps up, we know that the year ahead is going to bring new beginnings for the sports power couple, particularly in their new $3 million Spring, Texas property.
And what better way to symbolize a new chapter than with new hair!
