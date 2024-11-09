Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens mystify in all-black fits for date night
The weekend has begun, and Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are turning up the romance.
RELATED: Simone Biles posts intimate Jonathan Owens reunion photo with sweet message
This Friday night, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast and Chicago Bears safety treated themselves to a fun date night, complete with dinner, drinks, and fly fits.
Before stepping out for the evening, Biles took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a mirror selfie of her and Owens rocking all-black ensembles. Biles is wearing a black bra with a see through top over it, short black shorts, and a leather jacket. Meanwhile, Owens dons a black shirt and coat, accessorized with a chain, and matching pants.
The two had dinner at an unnamed restaurant, and equally as mysterious was the gaze in Owens’ eyes, as Biles overlayed a sticker reading “For Cupid’s eyes only” on his face. Also in the photo, the two appear to be having cocktails —- but let’s just hope Biles doesn’t overdo it on the champagne.
Another photo shows that the two loaded up on toast and salad dressed with chickpeas and crumbled cheese.
Over the past month, Biles and Owens have had stacked schedules, with the Bears season ongoing, and Biles fresh off the Gold Over America Tour, which wrapped last weekend.
RELATED: Jonathan Owens reveals how wife Simone Biles 'trips me out'
But as evidenced by their baecation photos, the two always manage to make time for dates.
