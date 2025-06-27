South Carolina's Chloe Kitts trash talks to bf Collin Murray-Boyles in emotional post
Collin Murray-Boyles had a night to remember at the 2025 NBA Draft. His girlfriend just had a memorable tribute while talking trash to him at the same time.
Murray-Boyles from the South Carolina Gamecocks was the No. 9 overall pick to the Toronto Raptors in what seemed like an unwanted surprise to him as he dropped an F-bomb.
RELATED: NBA draft viral sensation Chloe Kitts has 2-word post for Raptors after controversy
He’d later spin it as a happy “shock” and the Raptors even edited the video to make it look like a joyous moment.
His girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who is also a star basketball player at South Carolina, also turned heads with her fire-red dress on the night.
RELATED: Ron Harper’s ex-wife Maria’s stunning fit won NBA draft celebrating son Dylan’s night
While Kitts is returning to college next year for her junior season in the SEC, Murray-Boyles will go from the South to the North in Canada — a feat Kitts is so proud of. In an Instagram post she wrote the following:
“It's crazy to think that last year we were sitting on the couch watching the draft, and you looked at me and said, "That'll be me next year." And now... it is you. Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I've ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here. You earned this with everything you are. I am endlessly proud of you. But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder. I'll be right here beside you through every chapter. God has a special plan for you and i am excited to watch it fall into place. I love u c. Still can't guard me though:)”
She also posted more photos of them like this:
It’s a true basketball love story. Hopefully, it has a fairytale ending for them.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri