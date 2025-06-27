The Athlete Lifestyle logo

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts trash talks to bf Collin Murray-Boyles in emotional post

The Gamecocks women’s basketball star and girlfriend of the Raptors first-round draft pick Collin Murray-Boyles has an amazing message for her boyfriend.

Matt Ryan

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) talks to media before practice at Amalie Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) talks to media before practice at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Collin Murray-Boyles had a night to remember at the 2025 NBA Draft. His girlfriend just had a memorable tribute while talking trash to him at the same time.

Murray-Boyles from the South Carolina Gamecocks was the No. 9 overall pick to the Toronto Raptors in what seemed like an unwanted surprise to him as he dropped an F-bomb.

He’d later spin it as a happy “shock” and the Raptors even edited the video to make it look like a joyous moment.

His girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who is also a star basketball player at South Carolina, also turned heads with her fire-red dress on the night.

Collin Murray-Boyles embraces girlfriend Chloe Kitts
Collin Murray-Boyles embraces girlfriend Chloe Kitts after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Kitts is returning to college next year for her junior season in the SEC, Murray-Boyles will go from the South to the North in Canada — a feat Kitts is so proud of. In an Instagram post she wrote the following:

“It's crazy to think that last year we were sitting on the couch watching the draft, and you looked at me and said, "That'll be me next year." And now... it is you. Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I've ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here. You earned this with everything you are. I am endlessly proud of you. But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder. I'll be right here beside you through every chapter. God has a special plan for you and i am excited to watch it fall into place. I love u c. Still can't guard me though:)”

She also posted more photos of them like this:

Murray-Boyles and Kitts
Chloe Kitts/Instagram

It’s a true basketball love story. Hopefully, it has a fairytale ending for them.

Chloe Kitt
Chloe Kitts/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

