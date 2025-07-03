Spurs rookie Dylan Harper shares more pictures of viral mom Maria from draft night
19-year-old Dylan Harper became a draft night hit on social media. The No. 2 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs is the son of former NBA great Ron Harper, but it was Ron’s ex-wife and Dylan’s mom who stole the show with her viral fit that the internet couldn’t get enough of. Well, Dylan just shared more of her look from that night.
Dylan played ball for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and grew up in New Jersey where mom, not dad was his coach even in high school. Ron has five championship rings — three with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and two with Shaquille ‘O Neal and Kobe Bryant.
The Spurs rookie is set to sign a four-year, $56.1 million contract — more than his dad made in his entire career — with $25.4 guaranteed in the first two years.
In his latest post, Harper thanks his parents and inner circle for helping him get to the pros: “FOE 💯💯💯 the circle that held it down for me no matter what it was, grateful for everyone who was apart of this journey ❤️⭕ this is just the beginning we all gone win!!!!
Within those photos were more photos with mom from the night.
Dylan’s mom Maria, who is Filipina and immigrated to the U.S. at age 7, and dad Ron married in 2005, but divorced in 2012. They have three children together: Ron Jr. in 2000, Dylan in 2006, and sister Mia in 2010.
Mom and dad will be a hit rooting him on at Spurs games.
