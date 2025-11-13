Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals near wardrobe malfunction before Patriots game
Quarterback Drake Maye leads the hottest team in the NFL in the New England Patriots into a Thursday night matchup at home with the New York Jets. He hopes to avoid any blunders like his wife Ann Maye’s near wardrobe disaster.
The second year player Maye has led the team to seven straight wins and an 8-2 record atop the AFC East, looking like it’s back to the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick days in New England. Heading into Thursday, Maye has thrown for 2555 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
His wife has been a hit as well at games like her all-red Patriots fit, and going head-to-toe in blue. She’s also been popular off the field as her cooking TikTok was flooded by fan support in the comments.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?
Speaking of TikTok videos, before Thursday Night Football, Ann showed off a winning Patriots look with the New England blue and some white custom Maye boots.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann looks barely recognizable in glam look before Patriots game
It was her skirt though that was causing her problems. She said, “This skirt is SO short… so pray for me there,” while she tried to adjust it for the camera.
She held it together like her husband does after any bad plays.
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
What will Ann rock tonight? Whatever it is, she hopes it’s lucky for No. 8 in a row for Drake and the Patriots.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss