Steph Curry's sister blasts NBA star going 'little sis' mode with Cameron Brink

The WNBA star and Steph 's sister Sydel Curry-Lee have a bone to pick with one NBA star after his social media post goes a little too far.

Matthew Graham

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee went "little sister" mode.

On the inaugural episode of their new podcast, "Straight to Cam," the Los Angeles Sparks (and Unrivaled) star and her influencer buddy had a bone to pick with the Oklahoma City Thunder's star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on behalf of the GOAT shooter and Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry.

Cameron Brink, WNBA, LA Sparks,
Cameron Brink/Instagram

"So I have a little bit of a little sister bone to pick with him, " Curry-Lee says in an Instagram clip while looking down at her phone, going on to mention that the potential NBA MVP has a theme with many of his Instagram posts with a fashion fit and a music lyric that's tied to the city he's playing against.

Curry-Lee, 30, takes issue with SGA's particular Instagram post from last season, where he references a lyric from Bay Area legend E-40 with the caption, "I was feeling like e-40 in the Bay, so i had to go dumbbbbb."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The fit SGA posted when Sydel Curry-Lee went "little sister" mode / Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Instagram

Curry-Lee, 30, who is the youngest of the three Curry siblings and married to the Phoenix Suns' Damion Lee, loves his "fire fit," and isn't even mad at the burn clip where SGA, 26, crushes Steph, 36, with a killer crossover that puts the GOAT shooter on skates.

"But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen," she asserts. "And no other player gets that. No other post gets that."

"See, both the little sister in us is coming out," Brink, 23, chimes in, who is also super tight with Steph. "I think it's just like, 'cause he's Steph."

Sydel Curry-Lee, Ayesha Curry
Sydel Curry-Lee celebrating her 30th birthday with Steph's wife Ayesha right behind her / Sydel Curry-Lee/Instagram

Curry-Lee makes it a point that SGA has never done that with anyone else.

"Everyone wants to be him," says Brink.

"I don't like that," Curry-Lee closes. "Great player. Great player though."

In perfect timing, the Thunder play at the Warriors tonight. Will SGA double down on his Curry call out?

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

