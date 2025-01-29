Steph Curry's sister blasts NBA star going 'little sis' mode with Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee went "little sister" mode.
On the inaugural episode of their new podcast, "Straight to Cam," the Los Angeles Sparks (and Unrivaled) star and her influencer buddy had a bone to pick with the Oklahoma City Thunder's star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on behalf of the GOAT shooter and Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry.
"So I have a little bit of a little sister bone to pick with him, " Curry-Lee says in an Instagram clip while looking down at her phone, going on to mention that the potential NBA MVP has a theme with many of his Instagram posts with a fashion fit and a music lyric that's tied to the city he's playing against.
Curry-Lee, 30, takes issue with SGA's particular Instagram post from last season, where he references a lyric from Bay Area legend E-40 with the caption, "I was feeling like e-40 in the Bay, so i had to go dumbbbbb."
Curry-Lee, 30, who is the youngest of the three Curry siblings and married to the Phoenix Suns' Damion Lee, loves his "fire fit," and isn't even mad at the burn clip where SGA, 26, crushes Steph, 36, with a killer crossover that puts the GOAT shooter on skates.
"But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen," she asserts. "And no other player gets that. No other post gets that."
"See, both the little sister in us is coming out," Brink, 23, chimes in, who is also super tight with Steph. "I think it's just like, 'cause he's Steph."
Curry-Lee makes it a point that SGA has never done that with anyone else.
"Everyone wants to be him," says Brink.
"I don't like that," Curry-Lee closes. "Great player. Great player though."
In perfect timing, the Thunder play at the Warriors tonight. Will SGA double down on his Curry call out?