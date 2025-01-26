Steph Curry's classy gesture to JJ Redick despite Lakers beating Warriors
Steph Curry is a legend both on and off the court.
That reputation continued tonight despite a disappointing shooting performance in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, 118-108, in front of a national television audience.
The NBA's GOAT shooter had his bodyguard slip Curry jerseys to Lakers head coach JJ Redick for his sons Knox and Kai, who's family's home in the Pacific Palisades was destroyed by the devastating Los Angeles fires.
As reported by ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin on X, "Steph Curry’s bodyguard found JJ Redick after the game with a couple of Steph’s jerseys to give to his sons, helping to replenish their memorabilia collection that was lost in the fires."
It wasn't as publicly facing as San Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul taking the jerseys they had worn during a game against the Lakers and signing them. But then again, Curry always likes to do kind gestures when the cameras are not rolling. Not taking anything away from Wemby and Paul's awesome generosity.
Curry struggled shooting in the game, only scoring 13 points on 4-17 shooting (2-9 from 3-point range), and nine assists. The Warriors are middling towards mediocrity, having fallen one game below .500 with a 22-23 record after the loss tonight.
For Curry, his legacy is already secure as a generational talent that changed the game forever. Classy gestures like this are a part of who he is as well.
