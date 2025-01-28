Steph Curry's sister recalls his scary reaction to mean ex-boyfriend
When it comes to the Currys, family is first — and Steph Curry doesn’t play about his baby sister.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink crushes herself for morning look announcing new podcast
In the first episode of Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee’s new Wave Original web show “Straight to Cam,” Sydel recalls how her brother, the Golden State Warriors point guard, was very protective of her growing up.
“Stephen was more outwardly [than Sydel’s other brother, Chicago Hornets point guard Seth Curry],” said Sydel. “But he’s like really nice, so you would never know how protective he was.”
Sydel continued, remembering a boyfriend she had dated in high school and college. She didn’t share much about said boyfriend, however, she remembered him being “the worst.”
“I never told anyone what was going on between us and like how bad it had gotten and then after the fact, Stephan and [his wife] Ayesha were like ‘We want to cut his balls off.’”
Thankfully, Sydel is married to a good man. She wed Phoenix Suns point guard Damion Lee back in 2018, and the two share two children. The couple is currently expecting their third child.
RELATED: Cameron Brink, A'ja Wilson slay side-by-side in NBA Paris Game fit off
Elsewhere in the podcast, Sydel made a NSFW revelation about which medical procedure should be included in one’s insurance after giving birth to three children.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots