L.A. Sparks Star Cameron Brink Joins Unrivaled After Advice Given by Steph Curry
The Unrivaled Basketball League, a 3-on-3 professional league set to debut next month, announced the addition of Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink to the Lunar Owls with one of the team's wild card spots.
Brink's decision to join Unrivaled came after a talk with longtime friend Steph Curry, who thought it was a great idea for Brink to join the league to continue to hone her skills during the WNBA offseason. Brink explained the conversation that she had with Curry in an exclusive interview with People.
"When the league was just forming, we did chat about it, and yeah, I think Steph is in full support of it," Brink said. "He thinks it's a great idea and he knows I love the round three basketball. It's just a really great way to train in a different way and build up your skill, not playing 5-on-5. It's just going to be completely different and I think it's really going to aid people with their skills, everything. So yeah, he thinks it's a really cool thing."
Brink's parents and Steph Curry's parents became friends at Virginia Tech, and have remained close family friends ever since. As such, with Brink and Curry both playing professional basketball, it's been easy for Brink to lean on somebody that she considers an older brother for advice.
Curry's advice led to Brink making the leap into the Unrivaled league, which is set to begin its eight-week season on Jan. 17 in Miami.