Steph Curry, wife Ayesha’s epic reactions to Mac McClung’s winning dunk
Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry made quite the entrance back into Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. While they certainly turned heads themselves, they couldn’t believe what they saw in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and had an epic reaction.
Oracle is special to Steph as he won NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors there in 2015, 2017, and 2018, before heading to San Francisco and the Chase Center where he’d help bring one more title to the Bay Area in 2022. Steph and Ayesha both arrived as spectators this time for NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.
While Ayesha, 35, rocked an “uncomfortable” skintight fit and 11-time All-Star Steph, 36, slayed his own look, they quickly weren’t the center of attention as Orlando Magic high-flyer Mac McClung owned the night and electrified the crowd in winning a record third consecutive NBA Dunk Contest. He certainly impressed Steph and Ayesha with his rim-tapping double-clutch dunk that won the event in a night full of unreal slams from McClung. Watch it put Steph to sleep while Ayesha gripped him tightly in disbelief.
Yea, that was a “Night Night” dunk from McClung, who received 50s across the board to beat out San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle.
The Currys reaction was also a 50. What an amazing dunk and scene at Oracle.
