Stephen Curry Couldn't Believe Odd Warriors's Three-Point Shooting Stat
Stephen Curry is forced to watch from the sidelines for the forseeable as he waits on his hamstring injury to heal. But the future Hall of Famer is still very much a presence on the Golden State Warriors bench as they try to solve the Minnesota Timberwolves and advance to the Western Conference finals. Curry, who has been known to do a little player-coaching from time to time, made sure to get his hands on an updated stat sheet midway through the second quarter of Game 3 on Saturday night. And the numbers just didn't make sense.
One in particular must be jarring for the sharpshooter: Golden State's nearly complete ambivilance toward the three-pointer.
ABC cameras showed the moment Curry studied the stats up and down and sideline reporter Katie George was in place to provide some necessary insight.
She relayed Curry's amazement that the Warriors had attempted 25 two-pointers and just three from beyond the arc at that point. Which is not something that would be true if he was out there.
After this little vignette, the Warriors went on a run to take a 42-40 halftime lead despite not making a three over the first 24 minutes. So it may not make sense, but it's working.