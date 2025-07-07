The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s son Canon has coldest stare like dad after unreal bottle toss trick

The 7-year-old son of the Golden State Warriors superstar is ice-cold just like his father.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League back in 2022.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League back in 2022.

Like father like son. Canon Curry just turned 7 years old and already the son of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is showing he’s just like his dad: ice-cold.

Canon is the third child of four for Steph and Ayesha Curry with Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and Cai,1. He recently went viral during the NBA playoffs when he was in tears after Warriors dropped Game 6 of the first round to the Houston Rockets at home and dad had to come and console him.

Steph has been spending a lot of time with family since the offseason started including taking an amazing family photo where Riley is now almost as tall as her NBA dad, and taking Canon and Ryan to a Golden State Valkyries WNBA game where they went viral dancing with Steph in the stands.

The Curry family
The Curry family recently.

In a new video that surfaced, Canon is with dad and showed off a bottle toss trick shot where he stuck the landing and walked it off with the coldest stare like he was Steph hitting a dagger three-pointer.

What an amazing video. He’s got ice water — and dad’s D.N.A. — running through his veins. Watch out for young Canon Curry in the future.

Stephen Curry
Steph and Canon

