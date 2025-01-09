Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal takes ‘me time’ before big Texas-Ohio State CFP game
Loreal Sarkisian had quite the 2024 and has started out 2025 with a bang as well. She took some much-needed “me time” to get herself ready for Friday’s big game for husband Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The 39-year-old stylist, fashion queen and wife of the Texas head coach slayed 2024 with her incredible fits along the way like her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes and boots, and her amazing all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay.
To start off 2025, Loreal, who said she was ready for a “new chapter” in her life, crushed in a burnt orange fairytale look for the Longhorns vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils on New Year’s Day at the Peach Bowl. She then followed up the victory with a jaw-dropping shoestring tank top all-black fit.
Now, before the big College Football Playoff semifinals game vs. the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, Loreal “rejuvenated” with some spa treatments and posted the following message: “January is the perfect time to release, relax, and refocus. Life gets so hectic, and it's easy to forget how important it is to prioritize your peace and well-being @vivadayspa has truly helped me carve out the time to re- center myself and recharge. After taking some much- needed 'me time,' I feel more grounded, focused, and ready to take on the year as the best version of myself. Highly recommend making space for YOU this season!"
That definitely looking relaxing.
Loreal is also like new with Steve as the couple has reconciled after filing for divorce over the summer and look happier than ever together at games.
While Loreal no doubt will bring the fire fit and feeling recharged at the Cotton Bowl in Dalllas, Texas, she also better dress warm because they are expecting freezing temperatures for the game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni