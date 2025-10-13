Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in birthday fit turning surprising age
There was a lot to celebrate in the Sarkisian household this weekend. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns dominated the Red River Rivalry game against the top 10 Oklahoma Sooners, and the next day his wife Loreal Sarkisian celebrated a big birthday.
After a 3-2 start to the a season after Texas ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, Saturday’s win over their rivals no doubt felt good for Steve. Loreal was there in an interesting mismatched fit for the game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
The stylist Loreal also just returned from Paris Fashion Week where the game before she had to flash the Hook ‘em Horns sign from France.
On Sunday, she wrote herself a birthday note for her big 40th and posted it on Instagram:
“Happy Birthday to me! 🎉💫 I’m overflowing with gratitude today as I thank the Lord for blessing me with another year of life. It’s been a journey of growth, learning, and resilience, and I am in awe of the woman He’s shaping me to be. Not every day is easy, but each one is a precious gift full of love, lessons, and joy. As I step into my 40s, I carry with me a heart full of love, grace, and gratitude for the people, experiences, and blessings that have made me who I am today. Here’s to embracing every moment, living fully, and trusting the journey ahead. Cheers to 40! 🤍”
She also shared it with this stunning black dress:
It’s surprising because she looks so incredibly young.
Loreal and the 51-year-old Steve have been married since 2020. They just had their first child in April with a son named Amays.
Hopefully it was an amazing day during an amazing weekend for Loreal.
