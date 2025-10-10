The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal drops Texas Red River Rivalry fit early vs. Oklahoma

Saturday is the big rivalry game for the Longhorns and the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Texas coach’s wife already looks ready for kickoff.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are reeling after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the polls. The team is now unranked heading into the Red River Rivalry game tomorrow in Dallas, Texas, vs. the no. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. While head coach Steve Sarkisian hopes his team can find the answers on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl, his wife Loreal Sarkisian showed she’s ready for kickoff in a stunning burnt-orange fit.

The 39-year-old stylist Loreal just got back from Paris Fashion Week where she missed the last Texas game vs. the Florida Gators but it didn’t stop her on game-day from rocking a winning look while flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign.

After she had something to “cheer” about even after the loss, Loreal is now back in the U.S. and ready for the yearly rivalry game that takes place during the Texas state fair. She rocked the burnt-orange coat fit in front of the team trailer that’s set to take all the equipment from Austin to Dallas.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal and the 51-year-old Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child in April with a son named Amays, who has his own adorable Longhorns onesies on a game day.

Steve Sarkisian
Steve with his son / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Steve will need all the support he can get because if Texas loses the season is completely lost with three defeats already.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

