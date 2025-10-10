Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal drops Texas Red River Rivalry fit early vs. Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns are reeling after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the polls. The team is now unranked heading into the Red River Rivalry game tomorrow in Dallas, Texas, vs. the no. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. While head coach Steve Sarkisian hopes his team can find the answers on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl, his wife Loreal Sarkisian showed she’s ready for kickoff in a stunning burnt-orange fit.
The 39-year-old stylist Loreal just got back from Paris Fashion Week where she missed the last Texas game vs. the Florida Gators but it didn’t stop her on game-day from rocking a winning look while flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign.
After she had something to “cheer” about even after the loss, Loreal is now back in the U.S. and ready for the yearly rivalry game that takes place during the Texas state fair. She rocked the burnt-orange coat fit in front of the team trailer that’s set to take all the equipment from Austin to Dallas.
Loreal and the 51-year-old Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child in April with a son named Amays, who has his own adorable Longhorns onesies on a game day.
Steve will need all the support he can get because if Texas loses the season is completely lost with three defeats already.
