Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal poses with Stella McCartney in surprising fit choice
While coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are preparing for a road trip to the Florida Gators on Saturday, his wife and stylist Loreal Sarkisian headed to Paris, France, for Paris Fashion Week. While there, she linked up with Stella McCartney.
The 39-year-old Loreal and the 51-year-old Steve have been married since 2020 and just had their first child together in April in a baby boy named Amays. Loreal is still balancing work and still rocking her game-day fits for Steve in Texas like her touchdown white minidress, and her burnt-orange heels look.
With fashion always on her mind, Loreal jetted off to Paris where she was in her element posting business-luxury fits like this suit below where she wrote, “The beauty of a great suit is its versatility. You can elevate it for a statement moment, keep it relaxed for everyday wear, or break it apart and style each piece on its own. A well-tailored suit isn’t just an outfit, it’s a wardrobe investment that gives you endless options.”
She also posed with the fashion icon designer and daughter of the legendary musician Paul McCartney. She rocked that same suit while taking photos with Stella.
Loreal can crush any look from casual in a tank top, to her Texas pride Daisy Dukes, to decked out in Gucci, or her business look while in Paris with McCartney.
It’s yet another good surprise from Loreal when it comes to her fashion choices.
