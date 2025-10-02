The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal poses with Stella McCartney in surprising fit choice

The Texas Longhorns coach’s wife and stylist rocks her look next to the fashion designer and Paul McCartney’s daughter.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are preparing for a road trip to the Florida Gators on Saturday, his wife and stylist Loreal Sarkisian headed to Paris, France, for Paris Fashion Week. While there, she linked up with Stella McCartney.

The 39-year-old Loreal and the 51-year-old Steve have been married since 2020 and just had their first child together in April in a baby boy named Amays. Loreal is still balancing work and still rocking her game-day fits for Steve in Texas like her touchdown white minidress, and her burnt-orange heels look.

RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian shares heart-melting pic of Texas coach hubby Steve with their baby

With fashion always on her mind, Loreal jetted off to Paris where she was in her element posting business-luxury fits like this suit below where she wrote, “The beauty of a great suit is its versatility. You can elevate it for a statement moment, keep it relaxed for everyday wear, or break it apart and style each piece on its own. A well-tailored suit isn’t just an outfit, it’s a wardrobe investment that gives you endless options.”

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal slays fit next to Texas basketball coach Sydney Carter

She also posed with the fashion icon designer and daughter of the legendary musician Paul McCartney. She rocked that same suit while taking photos with Stella.

Loreal can crush any look from casual in a tank top, to her Texas pride Daisy Dukes, to decked out in Gucci, or her business look while in Paris with McCartney.

It’s yet another good surprise from Loreal when it comes to her fashion choices.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

