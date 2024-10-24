Sunisa Lee’s contorted gymnastics poses have other Olympians in awe
Sunisa Lee has had a year to leave everyone in awe.
The 21-year-old gymnast first hauled in a gold medal and two bronze medals in the Summer Games in Paris, then moved from Minnesota to New York City to work on building her brand. And has she ever, dropping stunning looks like these sizzling bikini photos in Mexico, a fire red dress where she flaunted her flawless legs, and a corset top, miniskirt combo selfie.
With all her success, Lee has become quite popular. Angel Reese praised Lee’s “beauty” and snapped a pic with her, Beyoncé and Lee went fangirl over each other when they met, and Glamour named Lee to its “Women of the Year” edition and snapped some poses in fancy fits while she did gymnastics.
RELATED: Simone Biles' sister Adria stuns in high-slit, strapless dress
Lee’s latest look in her Lululemon sports bra and skintight workout pants caught they attention of Olympic athletes. First, check out her “gold standard” flawless contorting poses (scroll through).
Track gold medalist Masai Russell, who is known for her fire fits, was in love with Lee, posting “Wowwww 😍😍😍😍, while Aleah Finnegan, who is Livvy Dunne’s teammate and competed in the 2024 Summer Games for the Philippines, weighed in with “TURN IT UP.”
RELATED: Simone Biles poses in ab revealing all-white sweatsuit in sister selfie
Lee has dealt with so much in her life, including being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March, 2023. She was forced to abruptly end her sophomore season at Auburn and NCAA gymnastics career. Yet, she still competed in Paris in 2024 and finished with her sixth overall Olympic medal.
She has now amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like this Lululemon ad, Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
There’s definitely reason to be in awe of Lee these days — she’s earned it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post