Vanessa Bryant shares kissing her teacup dog after naughty mishap
Vanessa Bryant is usually posting sweet moments with her daughters, but this time it was another family member: Her dog.
The Bryant family has been super busy of late from Vanessa and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia’s graduation from the University of Southern California where she had the ultimate tribute to dad, to a New York City trip where they sat courtside for a WNBA game next to a big sports star, to their big Los Angeles Dodgers night where 8-year-old daughter Bianka crushed her first pitch.
After all that, it was time to relax at home where the tiny family dog got into something naughty with something red like a lipstick and ruined her perfect white coat.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia look identical in selfie gifting kids Kobe sneakers
The 43-year-old Vanessa couldn’t help but love on her, though, with a sweet kiss afterward.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks Minnie Mouse ears fit in adorable Disney moment with daughter
That’s too adorable!
This is the same dog that Vanessa previously posted that she couldn’t move because of the tiny fur friend soundly asleep on her lap. It’s also the same dog they brought to NYC and Natalia posed with in Central Park.
It’s yet another adorable moment for Vanessa Bryant in a whole bunch of them lately.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal