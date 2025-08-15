The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant shares kissing her teacup dog after naughty mishap

The wife of Kobe Bryant has had a lot of sweet family moments of late, but this time it was all about her fur friend.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant is usually posting sweet moments with her daughters, but this time it was another family member: Her dog.

The Bryant family has been super busy of late from Vanessa and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia’s graduation from the University of Southern California where she had the ultimate tribute to dad, to a New York City trip where they sat courtside for a WNBA game next to a big sports star, to their big Los Angeles Dodgers night where 8-year-old daughter Bianka crushed her first pitch.

Freddie Freeman with the Bryant family
Freddie Freeman with the Bryant family / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

After all that, it was time to relax at home where the tiny family dog got into something naughty with something red like a lipstick and ruined her perfect white coat.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia look identical in selfie gifting kids Kobe sneakers

Vanessa Bryant dog
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The 43-year-old Vanessa couldn’t help but love on her, though, with a sweet kiss afterward.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks Minnie Mouse ears fit in adorable Disney moment with daughter

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s too adorable!

This is the same dog that Vanessa previously posted that she couldn’t move because of the tiny fur friend soundly asleep on her lap. It’s also the same dog they brought to NYC and Natalia posed with in Central Park.

It’s yet another adorable moment for Vanessa Bryant in a whole bunch of them lately.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

