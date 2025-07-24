Taylor Swift channels James Bond girl with Travis Kelce in impromptu date photo
The NFL’s biggest power couple had an amazing offseason together that Travis Kelce just shared with the Kansas City Chiefs being back in training camp. He included some epic never-before-seen photos with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
The 35-year-old Pro Bowl tight end is entering his lucky 13th NFL season in what could be is final before riding off into the sunset with Swift.
Despite all the annoyance with the paparazzi for Kelce dating Swift, he enjoyed his offseason with her. The two were seen going all PDA at the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup game, and having a date night where Swift had a clever Easter egg in her jewelry for her man, and then the couple singing along to her hit “Love Story” with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle at their Tight End University event.
RELATED: Taylor Swift crushes boyfriend Travis Kelce in plaid shoestring top fit to win TEU
On Thursday, Kelce took to his Instagram to share some amazing photos from his time off — mostly with Swift in them. He wrote, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”
RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire’s epic selfie with Taylor Swift as husband, Kelce bro out
Some of the highlights includ them having fun in the snow:
And this gem having cocktails together and going full James Bond and Bond girl.
Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023.
Soon we will see Swift in full Chiefs mode attending games at Arrowhead to root on her man.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
