Taylor Swift channels James Bond girl with Travis Kelce in impromptu date photo

The Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end shared some amazing offseason moments with his recording artist girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

February 7, 2025: Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
February 7, 2025: Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. / Emily Curiel / IMAGO

The NFL’s biggest power couple had an amazing offseason together that Travis Kelce just shared with the Kansas City Chiefs being back in training camp. He included some epic never-before-seen photos with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old Pro Bowl tight end is entering his lucky 13th NFL season in what could be is final before riding off into the sunset with Swift.

Despite all the annoyance with the paparazzi for Kelce dating Swift, he enjoyed his offseason with her. The two were seen going all PDA at the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup game, and having a date night where Swift had a clever Easter egg in her jewelry for her man, and then the couple singing along to her hit “Love Story” with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle at their Tight End University event.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, Kara Dooley, and George Kittle
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, Kara Dooley, and George Kittle / Claire Kittle via TEU/Instagram

On Thursday, Kelce took to his Instagram to share some amazing photos from his time off — mostly with Swift in them. He wrote, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”

Some of the highlights includ them having fun in the snow:

Travis and Taylor
Travis Kelce/Instagram

And this gem having cocktails together and going full James Bond and Bond girl.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce/Instagram

Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023.

Soon we will see Swift in full Chiefs mode attending games at Arrowhead to root on her man.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers with Brittany Mahomes on October 22, 2023. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

