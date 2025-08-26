Is Taylor Swift's song 'So High School' about Travis Kelce?
Though Taylor Swift rarely addresses her exes or current loves by name in her songs, fans can usually gather who they’re about based on context clues and Easter eggs. And Tuesday — upon the announcement of her engagement to Travis Kelce — Swifties believe she confirmed a big one.
RELATED: Travis Kelce rocks sweet dance moves as fake Taylor Swift watches for Chiefs game
Though the Grammy winner’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department” is rumored to be about her ex Matty Healy — lead vocalist of The 1975 — fans have speculated that the latter half of the album, subtitled “The Anthology,” contains more songs about Kelce. Specifically, a song called “So High School.”
The song details a love that makes Swift feel young again — “I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you,” she sings on the song’s intro. But other details in the song are seemingly more obvious hints about the song’s subject.
On one verse of the song, Swift asks “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? / It's just a game, but really / I'm bettin' on all three for us two.” Perhaps this was an allusion to a 2016 interview with AfterBuzz, in which Kelce said he would “kiss” Swift during a “Kiss, Marry, Kill” prompt. Little did her know he would take it a step further.
Another line that stands out is Swift saying “You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her,” possibly recalling the fact that Kelce made Swift a friendship bracelet ahead of a 2023 performance on her “Eras Tour.” Unfortunately, Swift wasn’t able to talk with him after the show, and he vocalized his frustrations on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.
Thankfully, Swift heard the comments, and the two ended up making a connection. Now, they’re on their way to a connection that will last a lifetime.
The most obvious line of the song is “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” given Swift’s literary knowledge, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s sportsmanship.
The engagement announcement only solidified this theory, as the two included it in their post.
And perhaps, we’ll hear even happy songs about Kelce on Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl.”
RELATED: Offseason photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveals more into their relationship
But in the meantime, congratulations are in order for these two lovebirds.
