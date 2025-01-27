Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have long smooch in eerily similar Chiefs celebratory vibe
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in a row. For the second consecutive year of those three, Taylor Swift will be there cheering on her man Travis Kelce.
The 35-year-old singer and icon arrived on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with an impressive fit and guest list, and then got to witness history as the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, to become the first two-time defending champions to make it to a third straight Super Bowl.
With confetti all over the place and fans still roaring in the stadium, Kelce and Swift embraced for an epic kiss in this eerily similar angle.
Why, you say? It looks almost identical to when they celebrated last year's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
They were also seen walking off the field together with Kelce’s arm draped around Swift.
Swift and Kelce have been together for nearly two years and look as happy as ever. She’s even encouraged the 35-year-old tight end to keep playing football. And keep playing he will in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in New Orleans, Louisiana, vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The stage is set for the Chiefs to make history, and Taylor Swift will once again be at the Super Bowl for America to see.
