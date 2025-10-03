Taylor Swift’s new ‘Wood’ track about Travis Kelce causes controversy
Taylor Swift is known to wear her heart on her sleeve, and on her latest album “The Life of a Showgirl,” she leaves it all on the table.
A standout song called “Wood” seems to allude to her romance with her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And as its title suggests, the song is about exactly what you think it’s about.
One particular section of the song is rife with double entendres as Swift sings “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs.”
Elsewhere in the song, she’s less subtle, noting that “The curse on me was broken by your magic wand.” Though Swift is often known to sing about lovers — both past and present — on her songs, one reference in particular makes it clear that she’s singing about Kelce, noting that he delivers “New heights of manhood.” “New Heights” is also the name of the podcast Travis shares with his brother Jason Kelce.
Since the album’s arrival on Friday, many Swifties have taken to social media to rave over the song — and manifest this type of love in their own lives.
“Whatever Travis did to make Taylor write ‘Wood’ I want that,” wrote one account on Threads.
“The lyrics of Wood are diabolical in the best way,” wrote another. “Big shoutout to Travis for making our girl feel safe.”
While many fans love the song, some found themselves scandalized by the lyrics. “[I]'m not singing songs about travis like that,” wrote on fan on X.
Another fan said they “don’t need to hear taylor sing about travis kelces d**k over a jackson 5 sample.”
Fans can listen (at their own discretion) now, as “The Life of a Showgirl” is available on all streaming platforms.
